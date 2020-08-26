14 Celebrity Dog Products That Will Have Tails Wagging

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's time to spoil your favorite four-legged friend!

Today officially marks National Dog Day where we celebrate our furry best friends for their unconditional love.

And while some owners may mark the day with an extended walk or catch with their dog, we may want to do a little shopping for our favorite pets.

Some big Hollywood stars like Martha Stewart and Rachael Ray have developed fabulous—and tasty—products specifically for dogs. And in recent years, more celebrities like Real Housewives of Dallas star Kameron Westcott have created businesses dedicated to pooches.