The Internet Is Dying to Know if Nicki Minaj Is Married After She Takes Boyfriend's Last Name

Nicki Minajgoes by a lot of names: Onika, Barbie... Mrs. Petty.

That's right. It looks like the rapper is now taking on the last name of her beau Kenneth Petty. Nicki made the change to her handle on Twitter, which had a lot of people questioning whether Nicki is officially a married woman.

While there hasn't been an official announcement of their union, there's a good chance that she could've made her walk down the aisle in recent days. On the latest episode of Queen Radio Show the 36-year-old confessed that she and Kenneth received a marriage license.

And E! News can confirm that the musician and her beau received the license at the Beverly Hills Courthouse on July 29. However, they cannot be pronounced husband and wife if they don't say "I Do" within 90 days of applying. So the clock is ticking!