Chrissy Teigen x Quay Collab: 6 Sunnies & Blue Light Glasses Under $60

by Katherine Riley | Sun., Aug. 18, 2019 3:00 AM

Talk about specs appeal! The Chrissy Teigen x Quay collab has launched a new collection of chic fall sunglasses and blue light glasses—the new back-to-school and professional essential—and the items are as smart and sexy as the supermodel-entrepreneur herself.

And not only are these glasses both stylish and functional, but they're all a budget-friendly $60 or less. So stock up now for your fall wardrobe update—we have a feeling these will sell out fast. 

Jezabell

A cool, oversized update on the classic round sunnies features polished gold frames and either non-reflective smoke or reflective gold lenses.

E-Comm: Quay Australia x Chrissy Teigen Collection
$60 Quay Australia
All Nighter

These frames feature a universally flattering cat eye shape and clear lenses treated with Quay's blue light blocking technology. Available in pink/clear, tortoise and black.

E-Comm: Quay Australia x Chrissy Teigen Collection
$55 Quay Australia
After Hours

These slightly winged square frames provide the perfect balance between timeless and edgy. Available in black and tortoise.

E-Comm: Quay Australia x Chrissy Teigen Collection
$55 Quay Australia
Gold Dust

These oversized rounded square frames are so glam. J'adore. Available in toffee/pink and black.

E-Comm: Quay Australia x Chrissy Teigen Collection
$60 Quay Australia
Hardwire

These blue light glass come in a wide variety of color choices. Bonus? You cake them to your optometrist to get your prescription put in.

E-Comm: Quay Australia x Chrissy Teigen Collection
$50 Quay Australia
Sweet Dreams

These sunnies lend a luxe feel to the classic square shape with a gold metal brow bar and premium lens finishes. Available in black and champagne.

E-Comm: Quay Australia x Chrissy Teigen Collection
$55 Quay Australia
