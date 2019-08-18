Chrissy Teigen x Quay Collab: 6 Sunnies & Blue Light Glasses Under $60

John Sciulli/Getty Images for Quay Australia
by Katherine Riley | Sun., Aug. 18, 2019 3:00 AM
John Sciulli/Getty Images for Quay Australia
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Talk about specs appeal! The Chrissy Teigen x Quay collab has launched a new collection of chic fall sunglasses and blue light glasses—the new back-to-school and professional essential—and the items are as smart and sexy as the supermodel-entrepreneur herself.
And not only are these glasses both stylish and functional, but they're all a budget-friendly $60 or less. So stock up now for your fall wardrobe update—we have a feeling these will sell out fast.
A cool, oversized update on the classic round sunnies features polished gold frames and either non-reflective smoke or reflective gold lenses.
These frames feature a universally flattering cat eye shape and clear lenses treated with Quay's blue light blocking technology. Available in pink/clear, tortoise and black.
These slightly winged square frames provide the perfect balance between timeless and edgy. Available in black and tortoise.
These oversized rounded square frames are so glam. J'adore. Available in toffee/pink and black.
These blue light glass come in a wide variety of color choices. Bonus? You cake them to your optometrist to get your prescription put in.
These sunnies lend a luxe feel to the classic square shape with a gold metal brow bar and premium lens finishes. Available in black and champagne.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?