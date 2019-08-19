Wait, What Did Callahan Just Pull Out of His Pants on Dating #NoFilter?!

Callahan has a few tricks up his sleeve…and one in his pants too.

"I need to hear some jokes," prompts Melissa—his blind date for the evening—in this clip from Tuesday's new Dating #NoFilter. "Can you lay one down for me?" The look on Callahan's face says he came prepared for this, but comedian Nina Parker is skeptical.

"Do you need to hear some jokes?" she quips, since Melissa's match just admitted his ideal bikini wax design would probably be "a blue lightning bolt," so we're not entirely sure we can trust him yet. We're even less sure seconds later, when Callahan tells his counterpart that he does "have a joke, but it's more of a terrible magic trick." Um…?

"Are you OK with that?" he asks, and for some reason, Melissa says yes. With that, Callahan gets up from his chair, clears his throat and steps away from the table.

"What is he doing?" Cara Connors wants to know, just as the bearded single gestures to his nether region with both hands. Zach Noe Towers thinks "we're about to see a dick," but Callahan is full of surprises.