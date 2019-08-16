Lance Bass Remains Hopeful for Twins After 6 Failed Egg Donor Attempts

Lance Bass isn't giving up on his dreams of starting a family.

The former 'N Sync star opened up about his road towards fatherhood on Friday's episode of the podcast Heather Dubrow's World.

"We're getting close" the 40-year-old star told Heather Dubrow about his journey with husband Michael Turchin. "I know we keep saying this every time I come on your show….It's been a process. You know, we went through seven donors, but this seventh one looks like it worked! So, hopefully in the next few weeks I'll be able to announce some nice celebration. They will be here next–I say 'they' because, of course, we're trying to go for twins, but that's, you know, still up in the air. But yeah, so next year, 2020 babies!"

In fact, Bass said he and his hubby are even looking at astrological signs. While he said he doesn't know that much about them, he "always" hears "'Don't have a Gemini.'"

"If we end up getting pregnant, like, soon, that puts them right on the boarder of Taurus-Gemini," he continued. "So, we had to do it now for them to stay a Taurus."