Joe Jonas Gets an Onstage Kiss From Sophie Turner and a Stadium Serenade on His Birthday

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Aug. 16, 2019 5:03 AM

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones Cake

Instagram

Happy birthday, Joe Jonas!

The Jonas Brothers band members turned 30 years old on Thursday and celebrated the major milestone with his loved ones and fans. 

While performing in Washington D.C. as part of the group's Happiness Begins tour, Nick Jonas led the crowd in singing "Happy Birthday." Meanwhile, Sophie Turner and fellow J-Sister Danielle Jonas brought a cake onto the stage, and Kevin Jonas helped light the candles. The Sansa Stark star then presented her hubby with the treat. After blowing out the candles and giving his wife a smooch, the birthday boy took a giant bite out of the dessert. 

Joe shared a video of the special moment on Instagram.

"Couldn't have asked for a better night, thank you all so much," he captioned the clip. "Nothing better than doing what I love with my loves on my birthday. #HappinessBeginsTour."

This wasn't the only sweet the artist enjoyed. Nick also shared a photo of his sibling's Game of Thrones-inspired cake, which showed Joe sitting on the Iron Throne with Sophie standing by his side. There was even a banner with the words "House of Jonas" above them.

Watch

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Love Story Timeline

These also weren't the only ways his famous family members celebrated his big day. Several of them also shared their well-wishes on Instagram.

"My brother. My best friend. Happy birthday Joe. I love you," Nick captioned a photo from Joe's wedding day.

Sophie posted a tribute, as well. 

"Happy 30th to my love and the best thing that's ever happened to me. @JoeJonas I love you," she wrote on Instagram, later adding: "You are my world."

This was certainly a big year for Joe. From getting the band back together and releasing new music to tying the knot and traveling with his family, it was a year he'll never forget.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

