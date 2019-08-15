Inside Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon's "Perfect" Italian Honeymoon

Just married!

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon have kicked off their honeymoon in Italy following their wedding over the weekend. The Bachelor Nation couple, who tied the knot in Rhode Island on Sunday, flew overseas to celebrate their nuptials on the Amalfi Coast of Italy.

"They spent their first days in Positano at Casa Angelina where they have been eating romantic meals, swimming in the pool and taking walks through the town," an eyewitness tells E! News. "They walked along the narrow one lane road that overlooks Positano and went into a few clothing and gift shops. They climbed many steep staircases to admire the beautiful views and to get to the different villages."