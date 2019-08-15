Dax Shepard Gets the Last Laugh Over Tabloid Report on His ''Addiction Issues'' and Marriage to Kristen Bell

Instagram
When it comes to Dax Shepard he is pretty much an open book.
The actor frequently shares intimate details about his marriage, lifestyle and past struggles with drug addiction on his podcast and in various interviews. So tabloid speculation about the strength of his marriage to Kristen Bell is all but useless. And Dax made that abundantly clear on his latest Instagram post, in which he shares a screenshot of a tabloid asking for comment on how he and Kristen are working through issues in their relationship.
The email reads, "Kristen and Dax have had problems in their marriage, including Dax's addiction issues, but that they're very happy now and are determined to make their marriage work."
His response? Well, he made that public for all the world to see. In a moment of fake outrage he states, "DAMNIT! Who in the inner circled leaked?! I want names! My "addiction issues" are between me, my sponsor, and the 3-4 folks listening to me speak about it for 4 hours a week on my podcast!!!"
And he isn't lying. In recent years, he has opened up about his past habit of getting "f--cked up" and how he was able to get out of a situation that became "progressively more dangerous." Moreover, his Armchair Expert features plenty of anecdotes about his and Kristen's life together, including the good and bad.
But those "issues" the tabloid refers to don't seem to come between him and Kristen, despite the difficulty of overcoming an addiction. In fact, the Good Place actress is proud of her husband and all that he has accomplished. On the anniversary of his 14th year of sobriety she shared, "I love you more than I ever thought I could love anyone, and I want you to know, I see you. I see how hard you work. You set an excellent example of being human."
And if that doesn't prove that Kristen is in this thing for the long haul then her relationship advice from Valentine's Day will. "Loving someone despite their faults, failings, or character defects, is the most powerful loving thing you can do," she shared on an Instagram note.
How's that for setting the record straight?
