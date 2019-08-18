Scott Disick's Pool Gets a Modern Revamp: See the Stunning Before & After!

Luxury home renovation is what Scott Disick does for a living, but the real estate professional still makes time for personal projects—especially when he's feeling inspired.

"Let's take a look at this pool," he told interior designer Willa Ford during Sunday's new Flip It Like Disick, before stepping down into a sprawling rectangular cavity situated along the edge of an elevated home terrace in Beverly Hills. "'Cause this is making me think, my house would be such a different world if we did the landscape, hardscape and the pool."

The pair's private terrace tour came at the tail end of a comprehensive walk-through, courtesy of Scott's friend and real estate developer Ilan, who was just about done remodeling a 15,000-square-foot alabaster oasis with panoramic views of L.A. Needless to say, after examining the mansion's second-floor swim offering up close, Scott was sold on the idea.