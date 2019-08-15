Brody Jenner Spotted With Model Josie Canseco: Inside Their "Lively" Night Out

Moving on! Brody Jenner appears to be spending more time with Josie Canseco after his split from Kaitlynn Carter.

Earlier this month, E! News confirmed that the Hills: New Beginnings co-stars had called it quits after about five years together. Following the breakup news, Kaitlynn took a trip to Italy with newly single star Miley Cyrus, where cameras spotted the duo kissing.

Shortly after the kissing photos emerged, reports surfaced that Brody, 35, had also moved on, with Victoria's Secret model Josie, 22, the daughter of former baseball star Jose Canseco. On Wednesday night, Brody and Josie were spotted together at Warwick nightclub in Los Angeles.

"Brody and Josie arrived at Warwick together in the same car. It was around 11 p.m. and they were with a few of Brody's friends and few of Josie's friends," an eyewitness tells E! News. "Brody hugged some people outside and Josie hung out behind him. Brody kept his hat and hoodie on and tried to stay low key. He was happy and in a great mood. He was greeting people shaking hands and enjoying himself."