Brody Jenner Spotted With Model Josie Canseco: Inside Their "Lively" Night Out

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Aug. 15, 2019 9:32 AM

Moving on! Brody Jenner appears to be spending more time with Josie Canseco after his split from Kaitlynn Carter.

Earlier this month, E! News confirmed that the Hills: New Beginnings co-stars had called it quits after about five years together. Following the breakup news, Kaitlynn took a trip to Italy with newly single star Miley Cyrus, where cameras spotted the duo kissing

Shortly after the kissing photos emerged, reports surfaced that Brody, 35, had also moved on, with Victoria's Secret model Josie, 22, the daughter of former baseball star Jose Canseco. On Wednesday night, Brody and Josie were spotted together at Warwick nightclub in Los Angeles.

"Brody and Josie arrived at Warwick together in the same car. It was around 11 p.m. and they were with a few of Brody's friends and few of Josie's friends," an eyewitness tells E! News. "Brody hugged some people outside and Josie hung out behind him. Brody kept his hat and hoodie on and tried to stay low key. He was happy and in a great mood. He was greeting people shaking hands and enjoying himself."

"Inside the club Josie put her arm around Brody's neck from time to time and he smiled," the eyewitness continues. "They were hanging out in a group the entire night with Josie talking to her friends and Brody talking to his."

After spending a few hours at the club, Brody and Josie left together and went to a house party with friends, according to the insider.

Brody Jenner, Josie Canseco

HEDO / BACKGRID

"They hung out at the house for another hour drinking more and talking," the insider tells E! News. "After 2 a.m. Josie told everyone she had to work in the morning and she got up and left on her own in an Uber. Brody stayed behind with his friends and didn't leave with Josie."

A second source adds that Brody and Josie were "laughing and having a good time" together.

"He seems like he doesn't have a care in the world and is laughing about this whole situation with his ex," the source shares. "They make a really good looking couple! Brody was energetic and lively the whole night as we saw him."

Brody Jenner, Josie Conseco

Getty Images

Despite having a good time in the nightclub together on Wednesday night, a third source tells E! News that Brody "wasn't overly affectionate with Josie."

The insider adds, "It looked like they were together because they were sitting or standing next to each other the entire time, but they were also talking to their friends."

According to reports, Brody and Josie first met in New York City, when he was there doing press for The Hills: New Beginnings.

