Demo Day! Scott Disick Bulldozes a Basketball Hoop and Leaves His Contractor Speechless

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Aug. 16, 2019 5:00 AM

Taking matters into his own hands.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Flip It Like Disick, Scott Disick jumps into the driver's seat of a bulldozer in order to take down the Jed Smith house's basketball hoop. And it appears that nothing will stand in the way of Lord Disick's mission.

"Once I get moving, I'm gonna hit stuff," Disick remarks in a confessional.

While friend Benny Luciano encourages Scott's destructive streak, contractor Miki Mor isn't pleased with the rogue antics.

"Hey! What are you doing?" Miki screams as Scott continues to bulldoze. "Stop!"

In order to stop the demolition, Miki jumps on the front of the bulldozer, grabs the keys and throws them into the nearby pool.

"What the f--k?" a baffled Scott exclaims. "I'm demoing."

Despite Miki's apparent shock over the demolition, Scott and Benny share quips about the bulldozer.

"Got my shins a little bit when I hit that bad boy," the father of three jokes.

"Did you? You have like, whiplash?" Luciano remarks.

These jokes don't sit well with a "speechless" Miki, who reveals they've yet to receive permission to demo the basketball court.

"We don't have any HOA permission," Miki confesses to the Flip It Like Disick boss.

Will Scott's rogue work derail the house flipping project? For that answer, be sure to catch Flip It Like Disick this Sunday.

