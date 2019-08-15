Kylie Jenner's 22nd Birthday Celebrations Are Still Going Strong With Party in France

Ain't no party like a Kylie Jenner birthday trip!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turned 22 this past weekend and has been celebrating with her family and friends for the past week during a lavish trip to Europe. The group, which includes her beau Travis Scott, their 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, and mom Kris Jenner, first traveled via a reported $250-million rented yacht around the Amalfi coast of Italy and recently hit up the South of France.

On Thursday, Kylie posted on her Instagram Story a video of her doing shots with her friends and the women having an impromptu dance party during lunch at a busy restaurant at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes. The group included her BFF Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou, Sofia Richie, Victoria Villarroel and Yris Palmer.

"Best bday of all time," Kylie wrote.

Hours earlier, the reality star posted on her Instagram page photos of herself wearing a $529 short pink and white floral corset Duygu Ay Collection dress, $620 Bottega Veneta white leather slides and pearl-framed gold tone pearl embellished cat eye Gucci sunglasses and posing with Travis and Stormi, writing, "Baby we should hit up the South of France."