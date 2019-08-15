Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath Ending After 3 Seasons

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Aug. 15, 2019 7:17 AM

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath

A&E

It's the end of the line for Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.

Following three seasons—36 episodes—Leah Remini announced the series will close with a two-hour finale on Monday, Aug. 26 at 9 p.m. on A&E. The special finale, which will have a live studio audience, a first for the series, features Remini and Mike Rinder exploring stories about Church of Scientology policies. A panel of legal, psychological and law-enforcement experts will be involved to provide insights into Scientology's practices.

Is Leah Remini Fearful After Speaking Out Against Scientology?

"Mike and I will always be grateful to A&E for giving us a platform to expose Scientology and give the victims a chance to be heard. Without the A&E team's support The Aftermath wouldn't be what we intended. We recognized it was time to move on to the next chapter and help people in new ways," Remini said in a statement. "We thank our viewers for caring in the way that you do. It means everything to us. There is not a day that goes by that we don't have people stop us with a ‘thank you for doing what you guys are doing' and it's your support that gives us our strength to carry on. And carry on, we will."

The series has won an Emmy, a Television Critics Association Award, a Critics' Choice Award, Producers Guild Award, a Gracie Award and a NATPE Unscripted Breakthrough Award.

"Leah, Mike and all the contributors who have courageously shared their stories with us over the past 30 episodes exemplify A&E's mission to be a home for brave storytellers to share their truths no matter the obstacles," Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive vice president and head of programming at A&E Network, said in a statement. "We can't thank Leah and the team at IPC enough for creating this groundbreaking series."

The series finale of Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath airs Monday, Aug. 26 at 9 p.m. on A&E.

