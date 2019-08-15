Sophie Turner's Dream Game of Thrones Ending Is What Fans Wanted Too

Sophie Turner, she of (possibly) spoilery Game of Thrones tattoos and wonderful Instagram story recaps of key moments, is just like you. The Emmy nominee revealed her dream Game of Thrones ending to The Wrap and, yep, we stand with the Queen in the North.

"I thought Arya would kill Cersei. And I would like to have seen Sansa and Cersei reunited, or Arya and Cersei. But there were so many ways the story could have turned out. I felt very passionately about the ending for Sansa, and I was very happy with the ending that turned out for her," Turner said when asked what her dream ending was for the HBO fantasy series.