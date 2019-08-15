You Won't Believe the Sex and the City Prop Whitney Cummings Has in Her Closet

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Aug. 15, 2019 6:04 AM

Whitney Cummings

Who wouldn't want a Carrie Bradshaw keepsake?

Whitney Cummings revealed the special prop she has from the Sex and the City set on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

As fans will recall, the 36-year-old comedy star worked with the show's writer and director Michael Patrick King on 2 Broke Girls. Not only did Cummings grill him about the workings of the show, but she also received an incredible gift.

"He did give me the mirror that's on Carrie's boudoir, and it is now in my closet," she said. "I know! The actual one Sarah Jessica [Parker] used as Carrie."

While Cummings said she hasn't "put it on eBay yet," fans shouldn't keep their fingers crossed. After all, she said it's her "most cherished possession" and that she's "obsessed" with the show. 

Watch the video to hear Andy Cohen ask her about the souvenir and her thoughts on a Kim Cattrall clapback.

Cynthia Nixon Talks Sex and the City Legacy and More

Now, who's ready to binge-watch all of the episodes?

(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal).

