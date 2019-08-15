Why Alison Brie Has Trouble Calling Husband Dave Franco By His Actual Name

  By
    &

by Jamie Blynn | Thu., Aug. 15, 2019 5:05 AM

Alison Brie, Dave Franco, Couples, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Warning: Sappiness ahead!

When Alison Brie signed on to husband Dave Franco's upcoming thriller The Rental, she knew she was in a for a wonderful experience. And, you know, she was right. "It's the best," she said Wednesday's Late Night With Seth Meyers of working with the writer-director. "He's such a sweet guy and put everyone at ease on set."

But the same can't exactly be said of Brie.

"We've worked together as actors before but never in this capacity," the actress explained. "It's his first film that he's directed. So there was this learning curve of, day one rehearsal one, we're talking about the blocking in the scene and I was like, ‘Honey, do you think I should cross at this time?'"

As the words tumbled out, she realized her mistake. Pulling him aside, in a whisper, "I was like, ‘Do you want me to call you Dave on set when we're around the actors?'" she continued. "He was like, ‘Could you call me David Franco? I need you to be professional.'"

But the struggle was real, to say the least.

After all, "we're a real ‘babe' and ‘honey' household," the 36-year-old told host Seth Meyers. "It was a full ‘babe' and ‘honey' set. I will tell you."

Indeed, now she's questioning why people don't use pet names more often!

"I will talk to people, like our showrunners on GLOW, and I'll be like, 'Isn't it so weird in a movie when you see someone talking about their husband and they say their name?'" admitted the star of the Netflix wrestling comedy. "And they're like, 'Why is that weird?' and I'm like, 'Because you'll just call them 'babe' or 'honey'' and they're like, 'No I call them by their name when I'm speaking to them.'"

Not this girl, baby!

Watch her full chat with Meyers above and try not to wonder if you're in a loveless relationship.

