Todd Chrisley's Son Kyle Reveals They're No Longer Estranged and Offers Support Amid Indictment

Todd Chrisleyhas found an unlikely support in his formerly estranged son, Kyle Chrisley.

Despite years of conflict between the Chrisley patriarch and the 27-year-old, the pair have apparently made amends are facing the family's legal scandals together. After Todd and wife Julie Chrisley turned themselves in and plead not guilty to several charges of tax evasion and fraud, Kyle made a statement that would surprise most fans and longtime viewers of Chrisley Knows Best.

In fact, Kyle revealed that he and his father are no longer on the outs after Todd welcomed him back into his life earlier this year. Kyle also said denied the previous statements he gave in a 2017 interview with Good Morning America, where he said Todd "bragged" about not paying taxes and should be "held accountable" for his alleged actions.

"I know the interview I did bashing my dad OVER A YEAR AGO is being shared on social media," Kyle wrote in a Facebook post. "Honestly I'm tired of it. You guys don't have the facts and I need to set the record straight once and for all. Everything I said in my interview was a lie. These allegations against my dad are all LIES!"