Bachelor in Paradise's Demi Burnett and Tanner Tolbert Don't Hold Back in Heated Twitter Fight

Bachelor in Paradise may air only two days a week, but the contestants are providing entertainment 24/7.

After last night's episode ended on a cliff-hanger, Tanner Tolbert kept the party going on Twitter, where he callously compared Demi Burnett to the infamous Jed Wyatt. In the since-deleted tweet, Tanner pointed out that Demi and Jed were both dating people before they began filming a show that centers around the idea of finding love.

This, of course, drew ire since Demi has been upfront with her current suitor, Derek Peth, about the fact that she was dating a woman. Moreover, they are two entirely different situations. "Demi didn't get engaged to anyone and lie about a serious relationship back home," one fan wrote to Connor Obrochta, who is throwing his support behind Tanner.

And, as expected for a figure in the spotlight, Tanner's comments spread like wildfire. But instead of retracting his controversial statements, Tanner doubled down on his comparison and added a major plot twist no one saw coming.

Continue reading at risk, because he spoils the finale in a major, yet subtle, way.