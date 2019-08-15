Pageants, Psychics & a "Crazy Italian Family!" Here's a First Look at E!'s Meet the Frasers

Alexa Papigiotis and Matt Fraser are not your average small-town couple.

"Dating a psychic with a crazy Italian family…is definitely not easy," confirms the 21-year-old pageant queen in this exciting first look clip from E!'s new reality series Meet the Frasers, officially set for a 2020 premiere. Sitting beside Alexa on a couch in Cranston, Rhode Island, is Matt—AKA psychic boyfriend—who doesn't argue with her about that.

The banter kicks up shortly after, as the clip cuts to a fleeting shot of Matt admiring his outfit in the reflection of a full-length mirror. "I look orgasmic!" he exclaims.

"I think you're obsessed with yourself," his girlfriend calls out from the next room, though the former Miss Teen Rhode Island still thinks they're the "perfect couple."

"Well, that's not true because I still can't s--t in front of her," Matt sighs, and this time it's Alexa who has no comment.