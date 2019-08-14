BH90210 Season 2 Would Be a "Show Within a Show"

We're barely a week into BH90210 and yet we already know what the future of the show could look like.
Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth sat down with E! News' Erin Lim to talk about the most confusing non-reboot reboot on TV, and Spelling revealed what might come next if the show, which is currently billed by Fox as an event series, gets picked up for a second season.
"This season you'll just see us kind of getting back together and finding our friendships again, and starting to film the reboot, so next season would be like a full-on reboot, so it would be a show within a show," she explained.
BH90210 is already so very meta that adding that extra layer is weirdly hard for our brains to comprehend. Would we just be watching the reboot, or would we still be watching them film a reboot? Would it be both? Neither? And could it go deeper than that, with the characters of Beverly Hills, 90210 deciding to turn their lives into a TV show, about turning their lives into a TV show? (Help, we've broken our own brains.)
Anyway, Garth also described the cast as "like brothers and sisters."
"Time passes and it's like no time has passed," she says. "You kinda go right back to the relationship you had when you parted ways originally."
"We like regressed to those teenage selves we had for a moment, and then we're like wait, we're grown ups, married with kids," Spelling added.
Both look back fondly on those days of actually being their teenage selves, with no responsibilities other than to get themselves to work on time, Garth says.
"I'd be like, which crop top should I wear today?" Spelling recalls. "Those were the days.
"I'd be like, which crop top should I wear today?" Spelling recalls. "Those were the days.