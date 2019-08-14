Rihanna's Mom Joins Her and Boyfriend Hassan Jameel on Date Night

Family night out!

Rihanna, her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel, her mother Monica Braithwaite and one of the singer's brothers stepped out together for a dinner at the new Mason restaurant in Santa Monica, California on Tuesday, E! News has learned. The 31-year-old pop and R&B star and makeup mogul was seen outside the eatery, wearing a beige draped dress with a thigh-high slit and strappy stiletto sandals.

"They enjoyed a full dinner of Mason's signature seafood & steak plates with wine and specialty cocktails," a source told E! News. "At one point, they were arm in arm. They stayed a good few hours of the night until dark."

Rihanna and her 30-year-old beau have been linked romantically since June 2017. Hassan is the vice chairman of the family-owned conglomerate Abdul Latif Jameel, which exclusively owns Toyota distribution rights in Saudi Arabia. His family fortune is estimated to be approximately $1.5 billion and his family owns their own pro soccer league.

The two keep their relationship private, although Rihanna opened up a little bit about her personal life in an Interview magazine interview posted in June. She told interviewer and actress Sarah Paulson that she was in love and declined to say whether she intended to marry. She also said she wanted to become a mother "more than anything in life."