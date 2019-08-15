This Is the Holy Grail of Weighted Blankets

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Happy National Relaxation Day! As you know, we take our sleep very seriously here—and if you can't relax when you sleep, when can you? So we decided to bite the bullet and hop on the weighted blanket trend.

Weighted blankets are said to offer great all-natural sleep help for adults and kids by giving the gentle sensation of being held to encourage deep, healthy, restful sleep. But we also read comments that users got really hot when sleeping with it, something that sounds like the opposite of restful to us.

Then we discovered a version from YNM that said it was a cooling weighted blanket, so we thought we'd give it a try. And boy are we glad we did. It's literally like a giant comfy hug!