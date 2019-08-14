Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Prove They're Still Going Strong on Rare Outing

Robert Pattinsonand Suki Waterhouse's relationship is withstanding the test of time.

When this A-list couple was spotted engaging in some heavy PDA last July, all signs indicated that they were simply enjoying a casual romance. At the time, a source told E! News that R-Patts wasn't "looking for anything serious," especially considering his fresh split from fiancé FKA twigs. But a year has passed and it looks like this summer fling is now a full-fledged relationship.

Suki and Robert are currently in their home of London, where the pair is sometimes seen enjoying romantic strolls. However, more often than not their work keeps them away from each other. But as a source previously told E! News, the duo always makes sure to make time for one another when working on their respective projects.

And to the dismay of fans, this is just about all that is known of their romance. Because serious as things may be, the two A-listers are not ones to really spill the beans about their long-lasting relationship.