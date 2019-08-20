Look Fabulous in Class Lectures and Late Nights With These PrettyLittleThing Outfits!

  • By
    &

by Oriana Gonzalez | Tue., Aug. 20, 2019 10:02 AM

by E! & PrettyLittleThing

  • Share
  • Tweet
PLT School Shoot 1

The big break is just around the corner and we don't know if we're happier for the time off or for the excuse to buy a whole new wardrobe. Whether you're keeping it low-key or heading out, PrettyLittleThing is here to save you from any dreaded ‘what to wear' dilemmas and help you enjoy the school holidays in style.

From those everyday essentials you need on your new season radar to statement pieces that you can style seamlessly with your existing wardrobe, PrettyLittleThing has you covered for any plans. Consider your school holiday capsule wardrobe complete!

PLT School Neon

BUY IT: Neon Lime Vinyl Zip Front Belted Mini Skirt £22.00, Black Limited Edition Embroidered Bodysuit £10.00, Black Front Pocket Bum Bag £9.00, Gold Layering Chain Cherub Charm Necklace £5.00.

PLT School Denim

BUY IT: Light Wash Diamante Denim Jacket £36.00, Light Wash Diamante Denim Skirt £19.00, Basic White Scoop Neck Crop Top £3.00, White Platform Trainer £17.00

PLT School Oversized

BUY IT: Gold Double Chain Hoop Necklace £5.00, Baby Pink Stripe Oversized Boyfriend T Shirt Dress £13.00, PLT Mauve Belted Logo Bum Bag £16.00, White Plain Socks 3 Pack £3.00, White Pu Platform Chunky Hiker Trainer £31.00.

PLT School Graphic

BUY IT: Black Oriental Print Satin High Neck Short Sleeve Crop Top £16.20, Black Oriental Print Satin A Line Skirt £13.50, Black Cropped Pu Trucker £40.00, Black Triple Buckle Cleated Hiker Ankle Boot £36.00, Gold Multi Pack Bevelled Edged Small Hoops £5.00

PLT School Preppy

BUY IT: Pastel Pink Check Print Pleated Side Split Tennis Skirt £14.00, Pink 'Cute Pink Tee' Slogan T-Shirt £9.00, White Chunky Sole Lace Up Trainer £25.00, Pink Faux Suede Biker Jacket £22.00, Silver Large Diamante Hair Clips £3.00

To shop these looks and more, head to PrettyLittleThing.com!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Fashion , PrettyLittleThing

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: Keds x Kate Spade

5 Kate Spade x Keds Shoes That'll Make You Kick Up Your Heels

SHEIN X Madelaine Collab, Madelaine, Ecomm

Madelaine Petsch x Shein: 7 Pieces You Need Now

E-Comm: Chrissy Teigen, Quay Australia Launch

Chrissy Teigen x Quay Collab: 6 Sunnies & Blue Light Glasses Under $60

Necessary Realness: Loving Taylor Swift

Ecomm: Mantsho x H&M

6 Items We're Loving From the Mantsho x H&M Collab

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.