The Internet Is Pissed Bachelor Nation Members Are Comparing Demi Burnett to Jed Wyatt

Nothing like some Bachelor in Paradise drama off screen.

Like so many viewers, some members of Bachelor Nation can't resist tweeting and posting during a new episode of ABC's hit summer series.

It certainly was the case for Tanner Tolbert and Connor Obrochta who found themselves watching Tuesday night's episode. After witnessing Demi Burnett confess to Derek Peth that she was spending time with a woman before she arrived on the show, some saw similarities to The Bachelorette villain Jed Wyatt.

"I gotta throw this comment out there.... Demi has and is talking to a girl back home before she went on the show but Jed can't talk to a girl back home ....?!?" Connor shared on Twitter. "Neither are ok #BachelorInParadise."

Tanner would also post—and delete—a message pointing out that both Demi and Jed were dating people before they joined the show.