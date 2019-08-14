Sorry, But Nikki Bella Won't Double Date With Ex John Cena

Nikki Bella may have found love with Dancing With the Stars' Artem Chigvintsev a year after splitting from John Cena, but that doesn't necessarily mean she wants to hang out with her ex...and his new girlfriend.

So when it comes to the idea of double dating with him, the answer is still pretty simple.

"There's boundaries," she said on an episode of her and Brie Bella's The Bellas Podcast on Wednesday. "So you know what? My boundaries are, no, no...No effing way."

In late July, TMZ asked Nikki on-camera about John's recent new relationship with his new girlfriend, Shay Shariatzadeh. She said she was "so happy" for him and when asked if they would still be friends and if they were "good," she said, "Oh, for sure. I mean, I think John and I, I think we could always be friends." She was then asked about the possibility of double dating with him. She replied, "Ha! I don't know. I think there's boundaries," and agreed it was too early.