How Dean Unglert Really Felt About Reuniting With Ex Kristina Schulman on Bachelor in Paradise

Dean Unglert is back.

The reality star opened up about returning to Bachelor in Paradise—and reuniting with his ex Kristina Schulman—on Wednesday's episode of Help! I Suck at Dating.

As fans will recall, Schulman and Unglert formed a relationship on season four of Bachelor in Paradise. However, she ended up leaving the show after he also formed a romantic connection with Danielle Lombard.

While some might expect there to be tension between the exes, Unglert insisted that this wasn't the case.

"So walking into Paradise for the second time with one of my exes on the beach…you would think it would be a little awkward," he said. "But in all honesty, it wasn't."

In fact, Unglert texted Schulman before coming on the show and gave her a heads up that he was thinking of joining the cast. He also claimed he would "fully support" her if she formed a relationship with someone on the show.

"I basically was telling her I hope this isn't going to be awkward," he said, summarizing his text. "If you're interested in someone down there, I hope you know that you have my vote of confidence or, like, my vote of support for you."