Here’s a New Frozen 2 Teaser Courtesy of Jonathan Groff

If you're itching for any Frozen 2 nugget at all, Jonathan Groff's got you covered.

The Glee alum, Mindhunter star and Broadway actor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday and offered up a teaser for the new Disney sequel, in which he reprises his role of Kristoff.

But first, a sweet moment; The star recorded a sweet voicemail for Fallon's daughters, Winnie, 6, and Frannie, 4—a snippet of the Frozen song "Reindeer(s) Are Better Than People."

"Oh my God," Fallon said. "That will be played every single night in my house. Go to bed!"

"In addition to getting the rights for this song, I also got permission, I was just recording my final [voiceover] session last Friday, and they allowed me to release a line from the movie, sort of like the trailer earlier," Groff said. "This is like a world premiere of one of my lines that will be in the movie, from Frozen 2."