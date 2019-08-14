Who Killed Bryce Walker? The 13 Reasons Why Season 3 Trailer Runs Down the Suspects

The question everyone will be asking: Who killed Bryce Walker?

The final trailer for 13 Reasons Why season three is here and everyone is a suspect in the death of Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice).

"It's my wish to find the person who killed my son," Justin's mom, Nora Walker (Brenda Strong), says to the police.

Bryce's Liberty High classmates all seem to have a motive. There's Jessica (Alisha Boe), Tyler (Devin Druid) and even Clay (Dylan Minnette).

"You don't know everything, OK, Clay?" Justin (Brandon Flynn) says in the intense trailer below. There's also Zach (Ross Butler), Montgomery (Timothy Granaderos) and Tony (Christian Navarro) who are all under scrutiny. But the biggest bombshell in the trailer is that it looks like Clay is being set up as Bryce's killer.