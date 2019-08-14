Ashley Graham Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Ashley Graham

Congratulations are in order for Ashley Graham

The 31-year-old model and her husband Justin Ervin are expecting their first child. The pair announced the happy news by sharing a video of Graham cradling her baby bump via Instagram on Wednesday. 

"Surprise!" the two said. 

 It was certainly a celebratory day for the couple as it also marked their ninth wedding anniversary.

"Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life," she captioned the cute clip. "It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to get even better."

In addition, Ervin shared a picture of the sonogram via the social network.

"To my forever love and my daily inspiration," he wrote on Instagram. "Happy anniversary @ashleygraham These 9 years have played out like a lifetime. I guess it's because my life really started once you came into it. Now that we've made a life together, let's make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us..."

Watch

Ashley Graham Talks Changing the Modeling Industry

The pair tied the knot in 2010 and had discussed the possibility of starting a family before.

"We are going to totally have kids," she told Entertainment Tonight in 2016. "We are probably going to do it in the next few years," Graham also reveals. "Just another part of my brand building."

Congratulations to the happy couple!

