The Crown Season 3 Cast on Claire Foy Impressions, Personal Connections and Prince Charles' Young Love

After nearly two years without new episodes, The Crown's reign is continuing on Netflix. Season three of the Emmy-winning drama drops on Sunday, Nov. 17 with a brand-new cast playing the very famous English royal family.

For seasons three and four, which were shot back-to-back, Olivia Colman takes over the role of Queen Elizabeth II from Emmy winner Claire Foy. In an interview with EW, Colman said she instantly signed on, but then quickly found herself questioning her every move.

"It's horrendous," she joked. "Everyone loves Claire Foy, so I have got the worst job in the world at the moment. You're saying all the worst things, thanks!"