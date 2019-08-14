Emilia Clarke Proves She's Ditched Game of Thrones' Daenerys For Good In Last Christmas Trailer

Emilia Clarke is saying "dracarys" to Daenerys Targaryen.

In the oh-so-very charming trailer for the upcoming romcom Last Christmas, the actress proves she's certainly moved on from the HBO fire queen.

Set in London, the flick follows her disgruntled Kate, a former singer who is now working as a costumed elf in a Christmas shop. (Dany would never!) Cue the meet cute with the saint-like Tom, played by Crazy Rich Asians' Henry Golding. Except their run-in is hardly dreamy: She gets pooped on by a bird.

"It's good luck, you know," says the guy who doesn't have crap in his eye. Of course, there's also depth and drama. As revealed in the 3-minute teaser, Clarke's struggling musician previously came close to death after suffering from critical illness.

Written by legend Emma Thompson, directed by Bridesmaids' Paul Feig and very loosely based on the titular Wham! hit, it's a holiday movie guaranteed to warm even the coldest of hearts.