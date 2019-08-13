Todd Chrisley's Son Chase Is Facing His Own Legal Woes Over $16,000 Tax Lien

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for boohooMAN
There's another member of the Chrisley family facing financial issues of his own.
Chase Crisley, the 23-year-old son of Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley, is accused of owing more than $16,000 in back taxes.
According to documents obtained by E! News, the IRS filed a federal tax lien against Chase over an unpaid balance of $16,886.64 for the 2014 tax period. Additionally, the stage of Georgia (where the Chrisley family currently resides) brought a $2,025.78 tax lien against Chase that same year. The amount was paid back in full and the lien released in 2018. The documents state that Chrisley has until 2026 to pay back the federal tax lien.
There's no denying it's been a tumultuous day for the reality TV stars, as just hours ago Todd and wife Julie Chrisley were indicted on several financial crimes. The couple is facing several charges, which include conspiracy to commit bank fraud, wire fraud conspiracy, tax evasion and aiding the filing of false tax returns.
Attorneys for both Todd and Julie have adamantly denied the allegations against them, telling E! News in a statement, "The allegations contained in the indictment are based on complete falsehoods. The Chrisleys are innocent of all charges."
And while Chase has not publicly commented on his legal problems, he did make it clear that he stands by his parents. "F A M I L Y," the star captioned a photo alongside Todd, Julie and his sister, 22-year-old Savannah Chrisley.
In a comment on Todd's Instagram page, where he further weighed in on the indictment, Chase added, "I love you dad, the truth will come out. We are going to beat this and come out stronger than ever. You have taught me so much and continue to teach me everyday what it means to truly be a man, father, husband and also my best friend. No matter what happens nothing can take us away from each other. I'm beyond proud of you and i hope and pray i can grow to be half the man you are. I love you pops."
E! News has reached out to Chrisley's camp for further comment.