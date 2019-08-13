Todd Chrisley's Son Chase Is Facing His Own Legal Woes Over $16,000 Tax Lien

There's another member of the Chrisley family facing financial issues of his own.

Chase Crisley, the 23-year-old son of Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley, is accused of owing more than $16,000 in back taxes.

According to documents obtained by E! News, the IRS filed a federal tax lien against Chase over an unpaid balance of $16,886.64 for the 2014 tax period. Additionally, the stage of Georgia (where the Chrisley family currently resides) brought a $2,025.78 tax lien against Chase that same year. The amount was paid back in full and the lien released in 2018. The documents state that Chrisley has until 2026 to pay back the federal tax lien.

There's no denying it's been a tumultuous day for the reality TV stars, as just hours ago Todd and wife Julie Chrisley were indicted on several financial crimes. The couple is facing several charges, which include conspiracy to commit bank fraud, wire fraud conspiracy, tax evasion and aiding the filing of false tax returns.