Selena Gomez Is Launching Her Own Beauty Line, So Get Your Wallets Ready

Hold the phone! Selena Gomez is launching her own beauty line.

So start saving your coins and making room in your Alex drawers.

After scoring countless fashion deals (she currently works with Puma and Coach), the "Wolves" singer is ready to dive into the beauty world. It appears she filed a trademark for "Selena Gomez" with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on July 11, a week and a half before her 27th birthday.

The trademark was filed under her production company, July Moon Productions.

So what will her beauty line entail? While the "Bad Liar" star is keeping things tight lipped (she has yet to make an announcement herself), it looks like her beauty brand will feature an array of products, including "fragrances, cosmetics, hair care preparations, essential oils, skin care preparations, body care preparations" and so much more.

News of Selena's own beauty line comes as no surprise, considering she's been sporting more audacious makeup looks in recent months.