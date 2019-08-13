Vanderpump Rules' Katie Maloney Slams ''4 Glorious Years'' of Pregnancy Rumors

Katie Maloney has had enough.

The Vanderpump Rules star is shutting down pregnancy rumors yet again, this time addressing her 1 million Instagram followers with a candid message about her fluctuating figure.

"It's been four glorious years of pregnancy rumors for me and a lot of people think that I'm pregnant because I gained weight," the 32-year-old said in a video shared to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. "Pregnant women are not fat. They are pregnant. They are creating a life inside of them. Um, yes, I gained weight but like, whatever. People do that sometimes."

And for those theorizing that Katie's recent fashion style is indicative of a possible baby bump, you're very wrong.

"I'm just going to come clean, I just really f--king love baggy clothes," she added. "I love big T-shirts, I love big sweatshirts. It's just like there's nothing better and there's not one person that's going to disagree with me on that. And the only thing I'm hiding under my baggy clothes is a really fire body."

'Nuff said.