Ben Higgins Defends Girlfriend Jessica Clarke After Hater Compares Her to a High School Student

Ben Higgins is not here for your critical comments about his girlfriend.

The former Bachelor star, who went public with Jessica Clarke earlier this year, is defending the Ole Miss alum after reading a hateful comment on social media. Over the weekend, Clarke joined Higgins at the wedding of Bachelor Nation couple Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti. Following the ceremony, both Clarke and Higgins posted photos on Instagram from the idyllic Rhode Island ceremony.

"@ashley_iaconetti and @jaredhaibon thank you for including me in your spectacular wedding weekend," Clarke wrote alongside pics of her and Higgins. "You both are some of the kindest souls I have ever met and I am so grateful to have been able to see the amazing love you 2 share! You had a one-in-a-million celebration in a breathtaking spot."