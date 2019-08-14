You Won't Believe the Basketball Wives Friendship That May Come to a Shocking End

"People who are pretending to be your friend are not your f--king friend."

Whenever a cast member on Basketball Wives says those words, there's bound to be some drama nearby.

It's certainly the case for tonight's show when Malaysia Pargo receives some shocking news about one of her closest friends and co-stars.

In an exclusive sneak peek at this evening's all-new Basketball Wives, Kristen Scott interrupts her ‘90s themed party to deliver some news.

"From what I understand, by way of Jackie Christie, supposedly Jennifer and Dominique have your name in their mouth," she warns Malaysia. "And they've spoken on your children, they've spoken on your finances…"