Amanda Stanton Runs Into Her Ex-Boyfriend—With Southern Charm's Ashley Jacobs

Being in Paradise may have been easier than this surprise run-in.

Before heading off to Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon's weekend wedding, Amanda Stanton found herself visiting the Orange County Fair.

But while enjoying the summer tradition in Costa Mesa, Calif., the former Bachelor in Paradise star ran into her ex Bobby Jacobs.

"TBH, it was pretty crappy. I always imagined running into an ex looking super hot and playing it cool…but that's def not how it went down," Amanda shared on Instagram Stories. "We never even broke up in person and I hadn't seen him since! I turned the corner at the fair and there he was."

She continued, "[My daughter] Kins ran up to him and I had no choice but to say hi. But I was shaking & def had no chill…& he was on a date. And I looked fine…but not ‘you're about to see you ex with another girl' fine… But I'm laughing about it now."