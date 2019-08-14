Success Comes at a Cost in The Handmaid's Tale Season 3 Finale

For June on The Handmaid's Tale, "even success comes at a cost," Elisabeth Moss warned us.

The Emmy-winning Hulu drama wraps up its third season on Wednesday, Aug. 14—don't fret, it's already been renewed for a fourth season—and the finale is sure to be a game-changer for the series.

"Even winning means you lose something," Moss said at the finale event.

This season, June's sort of come into her own in Gilead, but that's not necessarily a good thing. While serving as Ofjoseph, June worked to rebel against the oppressive forces of her government. Her big plot? Get 52 children out of Gilead into Canada. But this new leadership type of role doesn't come without a cost.