Check Out This Celebrity-Loved Fashion Trend

  • By
    &

by Katherine Riley | Wed., Aug. 14, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's time to check yourself, shoppers. From gingham to houndstooth to buffalo, stars are checking out—and loving—the check trend. 

And our What the Fashion hosts Morgan Stewart, Zuri Hall and Justin Martindale agree. "It's fun, it's preppy, it's cute, it's effortless," says Zuri. "It's very summer, very fun," Morgan agrees. (See more in the video above.)

We've rounded up some of our favorite check pieces so you can check in with this trend too. Happy shopping!

Lovers + Friends Seth Mini Dress

The crinkled, gauze-like texture of this dress makes it a perfect summer-to-fall transition dress while the oversize red and white checks are totally on-trend.

E-comm: Check Trend
$173 Revolve
Double Breasted Checked Loose Fit Blazer

This oversize blazer works both at the office or paired with cutoffs.

E-comm: Check Trend
$21 Shein
Vans Old Skool

Crisp, cool, Old Skool. There's a reason these sneakers are a best seller.

E-comm: Check Trend
$60 Revolve $60 Vans
Checked Off-The-Shoulder Romper

Sweet and chic. We know what we'll be wearing to Labor Day parties this year.

E-comm: Check Trend
$110
$60 Anthropologie
Check Me at the Beach Gingham Bikini Set

A timeless bikini for under $30? Yes, please!

E-comm: Check Trend
$50
$28 Nasty Gal
Topshop Check Double Breasted Blazer

This polished yet playful double-breasted blazer has five-star reviews on Nordstrom's site.

E-comm: Check Trend
$110 Nordstrom
1901 Check Tie-Waist Short-Sleeve Dress

This seersucker shirtdress is preppy 'n' pretty.

E-comm: Check Trend
$99 Nordstrom
Girl Just Relax Wide-Leg Check Pants

We love the '90s vibe of these wide-leg trousers.

E-comm: Check Trend
$70
$35 Nasty Gal
Cece Houndstooth Bow-Neck Collared Blouse

The traditional check pattern gets a girlish update with this tie-neck sleeveless blouse.

E-comm: Check Trend
$79 Nordstrom
Porridge Dinah Gingham Shirtdress

This charming fit-and-flare dress will have you daydreaming of picnics and parties alike. And? It has pockets! Also available in petites and plus.

E-comm - Anthropologie Dress Sale - Dinah Gingham Shirtdress
$150
$120 Anthropologie
  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , What the Fashion , Fashion , Life/Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.