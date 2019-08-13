Brody Jenner Moves on With 22-Year-Old Model Josie Canseco After Kaitlynn Carter Split

Brody Jennerseems ready for "new beginnings."

The Hills: New Beginnings star is reportedly seeing 22-year-old model Josie Canseco, whose famous parents are retired pro baseball player Jose Canseco and reality TV personality Jessica Canseco. TMZ, who first broke the news, reports Brody met the Victoria's Secret model while he was in New York.

While the 35-year-old reality TV star was doing a press tour for The Hills in the Big Apple, the two were allegedly introduced by co-stars, Frankie Delgado and Brandon Lee.

But it looks like they aren't putting any labels on their romance just yet. A source told E! News, "Brody has been talking to her a little bit, but they aren't dating. They know each other and have figured out that they have a lot of friends in common in Malibu."

The source added, "Of course, he finds her very attractive. They've seen each other and it could turn into something. But to say they are dating is a little bit premature."

The news of Brody's love life comes nearly two weeks since he and Kaitlynn Carter announced their split. The longtime couple tied the knot last year in Indonesia, but a source told E! News they were never legally married.