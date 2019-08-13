Pregnant Amber Rose Cancels SlutWalk 2019 Over Personal "Turmoil"

Shutterstock
Amber Rose wants to be surrounded by "positive vibes" only amid her pregnancy.
The model and actress, who is currently expecting her second child, has revealed that she's canceled her SlutWalk this year to protect her "energy and peace." Rose took to Instagram on Tuesday to reflect on recent "turmoil" in her life, sharing that she stopped being friends with 20 people last year.
"I've had friends steal jewelry and money from me, Sleep with my BF's behind my back, Male friends lying and telling people we were sleeping together, Alcoholic drug addict friends, Abusive Friends, Toxic Personality friends and I even had a Friend call Social Services on me twice ( For no f--king reason) only to Sue me for calling her and Cursing her out (When I found out it was her) smh," Rose wrote. "That Phone call cost me $168,000... Man, the list goes on you have no idea."
"The funny thing is I never snitched publicly on anyone," she continued. "Ain't that some s--t? People may not know this but I'm extremely unproblematic. I don't start fights. I don't do drugs. I'm as sweet as pie and constantly get walked all over."
Rose goes on to talk about her beau, Alexander Edwards, the father of her baby on the way.
"I'm so happy God has blessed me with a New Baby and an Amazing Man to help me through all the turmoil," Rose, who also shares a son with ex Wiz Khalifa, wrote. "That's why I've been laying so low during this pregnancy.... no Toxicity will be tolerated over here only Positive vibes. F--k fake friends and their weirdo s--t. I'd rather just have my family and my team."
"P.S This is also why I'm not having my Slutwalk this year," she noted. "Sorry I just have to protect my energy and peace."
Rose has been raising awareness for the SlutWalk movement since 2015, hosting festivals in Los Angeles over the years in hopes of ending victim-blaming and rape culture, while also empowering women.
Along with the cancellation announcement, Rose posted a quote that read, "Let me tell you this: if you meet a loner, no matter what they tell you, it's not because they enjoy solitude. It's because they have tried to blend into the world before, and people continue to disappoint them."