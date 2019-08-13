Pregnant Amber Rose Cancels SlutWalk 2019 Over Personal "Turmoil"

Amber Rose wants to be surrounded by "positive vibes" only amid her pregnancy.

The model and actress, who is currently expecting her second child, has revealed that she's canceled her SlutWalk this year to protect her "energy and peace." Rose took to Instagram on Tuesday to reflect on recent "turmoil" in her life, sharing that she stopped being friends with 20 people last year.

"I've had friends steal jewelry and money from me, Sleep with my BF's behind my back, Male friends lying and telling people we were sleeping together, Alcoholic drug addict friends, Abusive Friends, Toxic Personality friends and I even had a Friend call Social Services on me twice ( For no f--king reason) only to Sue me for calling her and Cursing her out (When I found out it was her) smh," Rose wrote. "That Phone call cost me $168,000... Man, the list goes on you have no idea."