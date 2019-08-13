Have Mercy! Go Inside John Stamos' $5.75 Million Hidden Hills Home

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Aug. 13, 2019 1:15 PM

John Stamos Hidden Hills House, Home

John Stamos has a new house—and it will make you cry "have mercy!"

According to Variety, the 55-year-old actor purchased a home in Los Angeles' Hidden Hills community for $5.75 million. The sweet retreat is 5,750 square feet and contains six bedrooms—giving the celeb plenty of space for a full house.

Per the listing, the home mixes "timeless Cape Cod architecture" with "elegant modern design." From the chef's kitchen to the marble bathrooms, the star's home has several high-end features. There's even a recording studio for Jesse and the Rippers jam sessions. But that's not all. The home also has multiple fireplaces, gorgeous oak floors and vaulted beam ceilings.

The house sits on 1.5 acres—so there's tons of space for his son Billy to play. There's also a luxurious pool, a big basketball court and an outdoor dining space for all of Stamos and his wife Caitlin McHugh's entertaining needs.

John Stamos Spitballs Idea for a Full House Prequel

To see photos of his new pad, check out the gallery below.

John Stamos, Hidden Hills Home

A Full House

A perfect home for this family of three.

John Stamos, Hidden Hills Home

An Outdoor Oasis

Who wouldn't want to take a dip in this pool?

John Stamos, Hidden Hills Home

A True Retreat

From the chandelier to the fireplace, this bedroom contains several high-end details.

John Stamos, Hidden Hills Home

A Top-of-the-Line Kitchen

Stamos can whip up some mean meals here.

John Stamos, Hidden Hills Home

A Luxurious Living Room

There's plenty of space for friends and family to pull up a chair and put their feet up.

John Stamos, Hidden Hills Home

A Fabulous Family Room

Look at those vaulted ceilings!

John Stamos, Hidden Hills Home

A Spa-Like Bathroom

Just look at all that marble!

John Stamos, Hidden Hills Home

Another Bathroom

There's also this option.

John Stamos, Hidden Hills Home

A Stunning Shower

A bright place to start the day.

John Stamos, Hidden Hills Home

A Recording Studio

Anyone up for a little jam session?

John Stamos, Hidden Hills Home

A Place to Work

How perfect is this little office space?

John Stamos, Hidden Hills Home

A Darling Kids' Room

We're sure baby Billy will love this one.

John Stamos, Hidden Hills

A Cute Corner

There's this sweet space, too!

John Stamos, Hidden Hills Home

A Sweet School Room

A great place for Billy to learn and play.

John Stamos, Hidden Hills Home

A Comfy Space

Whether they're lounging on the couch or writing a message on the chalkboard wall, the family can enjoy quality time together in this room.

John Stamos, Hidden Hills Home

A Beautiful Bedroom

We wouldn't mind waking up to those views.

John Stamos, Hidden Hills Home

A Peaceful Place

A lovely spot to take a snooze.

John Stamos, Hidden Hills Home

An Extra Dining Space

Who's up for dinner al fresco?

John Stamos, Hidden Hills

A Place to Play

Whether he's going down the slide or shooting some hoops, Billy can enjoy several fun activities. 

John Stamos, Hidden Hills

A Master Closet

A fashion lover's dream.

To see his Beverly Hills home, click here.

