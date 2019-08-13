Have Mercy! Go Inside John Stamos' $5.75 Million Hidden Hills Home

John Stamos has a new house—and it will make you cry "have mercy!"

According to Variety, the 55-year-old actor purchased a home in Los Angeles' Hidden Hills community for $5.75 million. The sweet retreat is 5,750 square feet and contains six bedrooms—giving the celeb plenty of space for a full house.

Per the listing, the home mixes "timeless Cape Cod architecture" with "elegant modern design." From the chef's kitchen to the marble bathrooms, the star's home has several high-end features. There's even a recording studio for Jesse and the Rippers jam sessions. But that's not all. The home also has multiple fireplaces, gorgeous oak floors and vaulted beam ceilings.

The house sits on 1.5 acres—so there's tons of space for his son Billy to play. There's also a luxurious pool, a big basketball court and an outdoor dining space for all of Stamos and his wife Caitlin McHugh's entertaining needs.