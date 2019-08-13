The This Is Us Writers Room Is "Kind of Like Homeland," Mandy Moore Says

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Tue., Aug. 13, 2019 1:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

If you're an actor on This Is Us and you've got questions about This Is Us, then the writers room has got your answers. 

If you're not an actor on This Is Us then you probably can't get a writer to actually answer your questions, but it does sound like if you can just get yourself into the room you might be able to figure some stuff out, because as Mandy Moore told us at a This Is Us event over the weekend, the room itself is "kinda like Homeland." 

"There's like a whiteboard with all kinds of secrets written on it, like episode by episode. They're all over the walls and the ceiling and lining the room," she says. "It's pretty cool in there." 

Watch

Mandy Moore & Anne Hatheway's Princess Diaries Interviews: E! News Rewind

Season four finds the whole family in a bit of upheaval. Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) have new baby Jack to take care of, while Rebecca (Moore) and Miguel (Jon Huertas) are making the move to Los Angeles to help out. Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) have moved their family to Philadelphia so Randall can actually be a city councilman there, and Kevin (Justin Hartley) is now looking to settle down after realizing how much he wants kids. 

Plus, there's a future to look forward to where the entire family gathers together at Kevin's giant house to be with a very ill Rebecca. 

Both Brown and Watson said they haven't yet done much time traveling, and their time so far has been spent getting used to Philly. 

"My feeling is that it's very family this season, and what is it to get into the minutiae of what's happening in our households with the family and getting acclimated to everything that's new," Watson says. "We fought hard last season for something new, like we both wanted something new for ourselves, and now it's like OK, we're doing it, now what?" 

Sullivan says there will be challenges and joys ahead for Kate and Toby, and Metz says they've been working with a pair of tiny twins who play baby Jack.

"They're tender, sweet babies, so it's challenging, but it's exciting. It definitely gives you something to worry about, I supposed. It's been great, but it's nervewracking." 

Hit play above to hear more from the cast about season four! 

This Is Us returns Tuesday, September 24 at 9 p.m. on NBC. 

E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ This Is Us , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.