Twinning! Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Are Matching BFFs on Italian Vacation

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster are having the best summer ever!

The mother-daughter duo is currently soaking up the sun in Italy as they continue their European getaway. Kylie and her family, including boyfriend Travis Scott and mom Kris Jenner, flew overseas to celebrate the beauty mogul's 22nd birthday. As she enjoys the celebratory trip, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been posting a series of photos, including gorgeous snaps from a luxury yacht.

Kylie has also shared a number of adorable pictures with her daughter. On Tuesday, Kylie took to Instagram to post a cute photo of her and Stormi, wearing matching blue dresses, leaning in for a kiss.

"sweetest love I've ever known," Kylie wrote alongside the photo.