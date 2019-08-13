GLOW Made Geena Davis' Dreams Come True With a Show-Stopping Costume

In GLOW season three, Geena Davis, 63, strutted out in a scene decked out like a Las Vegas showgirl. The outfit left nothing to the imagination as she took the stage and sang during an AIDS benefit show as Sandy Devereaux St. Clair, a former showgirl and the entertainment director for the hotel the GLOW show calls home.

"I said to them right in the beginning when I found out she was a former showgirl, ‘Please find some way to get me in a showgirl costume!'" Davis told EW. "And they did! I was so excited."

Davis explained she became obsessed with the costume from the start, even at just the mention of it, she knew it was the one for her before seeing it. Once on, she knew it was the one.