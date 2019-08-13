Whitney Cummings Receives Supportive Nudes After Being Blackmailed Over Topless Photo

Whitney Cummings isn't afraid of you or her past.

The comedian recently took to Twitter to claim that someone—she's against public shaming, so she won't name names—has been trying to blackmail her over a topless selfie she accidentally posted to her Instagram Story in April. But rather than give into the threat, the 36-year-old took matters into her own hands and shared the nude picture herself.

"They all must think I'm more famous than I am, but they also must think I'm way more easily intimidated than I am" she tweeted alongside the shot and the original DM asking how much she would pay to not have the image leaked. "If anyone is gonna make money or likes off my nipple, it's gonna be me. So here it all is, you foolish dorks."

"When a woman in the public eye is extorted, we have to spend time, money and energy dealing with it, hiring lawyers and security experts, and living with a pit in our stomach about when and how we will be humiliated," she continued. "Y'all can have my nipple, but not my time or money anymore."