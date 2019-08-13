Aspire to Be As Confident As the Watch What Happens Live Fan Who Just Asked Out Andy Cohen

It's only Tuesday but we're awarding Andy Cohen's Mazel of the Week to this fan for his self-assurance.

On Monday night's episode of Watch What Happens Lives, Jacob from Austin Texas called in with an, er, proposition for the Bravo host. "I just think you're so attractive, Andy," he raved to the 51-year-old. "I mean, if you ever come to Austin, I would love to take you out on a date."

For his part, Andy was…intrigued. "I like your voice," he complimented the deep, alluring tone. "How old are you?"

As it turns out, Jacob is just 22. But, it's 2019 and this Texan refused let age be a deterrent. "I want to take you out," he confidently explained. "I'll pick you up at the airport, take you out, pay for everything. It's good." Or, better yet, he'll fly to NYC. Whatever Andy wants!

Alas, before this romance could take off, the show had to go on.