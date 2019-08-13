Friends 25th Anniversary Celebrations Continue With a Los Angeles Pop-Up

There will be no shortage of Friends celebrations when the 25th anniversary rolls around.

There's a Lego set, a theatrical event, and a pop-up in New York, and now fans in Los Angeles can also get in on the Central Perk action. Two Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf locations are transforming into Central Perk from August 16 through August 23, and will allow fans to live out their 90s coffee dreams.

Not only will there be Instagram-ready opportunities for photo-taking on the famous orange couch, but there will be Friends-themed specialties drinks surrounded by limited-edition Friends-themed cup sleeves featuring Friends quotes.